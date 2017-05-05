Volunteers “Spring Clean” Alberta Highways

Young volunteers will be on the road Saturday, May 6, during the Annual Highway Cleanup event.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday, motorists will see volunteers wearing bright orange safety vests collecting garbage along Alberta roadsides as they raise money for their community organizations.

The annual highway cleanup was established as a fundraiser for non-profit and community organizations and to help clean up provincial highway rights-of-way. Depending on the weather, the event is held each year on the first or second Saturday of May.

Last year, the Alberta government contributed $974,025 to 622 volunteer organizations as 14,186 volunteers helped clean up more than 12,600 kilometres of Alberta roadways.

Volunteer organizations include 4-H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, church organizations, Rotary clubs, sports teams and various non-profit groups. Groups must register with the province as non-profit organizations to participate. Organizations can earn between $55 and $100 per kilometre cleaned, with the higher amount going to those groups cleaning highways closer to urban centres which tend to accumulate more trash.

Albertans over the age of nine are invited to participate in the cleanup. Volunteers must attend a safety-training program and be under adult supervision. More information is available by calling 310-0000 toll-free or by visiting the Annual Highway Cleanup website.

Motorists are asked to slow down, obey signs and be cautious when passing cleanup crews. Participants are asked to be aware, make sure they are visible, and obey all traffic signs.