Volunteers “Spring Clean” Alberta Highways - Gateway Gazette

Young volunteers will be on the road Saturday, May 5 during Alberta Transportation’s annual highway cleanup.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 5, volunteers in orange safety vests will be collecting trash along Alberta roads to raise money for community organizations.

Last year, the Alberta government contributed about $1.1 million to 709 volunteer organizations involved in the highway cleanup. Over 17,000 volunteers collected more than 53,000 bags of garbage while cleaning up more than 13,000 kilometres of Alberta roads.

Volunteer organizations include 4-H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, church organizations, Rotary clubs, sports teams and other non-profit groups. Groups must register to participate. Organizations can earn between $55 and $100 per kilometre cleaned, with the higher amount going to those groups cleaning highways closer to urban centres, as they tend to accumulate more trash.

Albertans over the age of nine are invited to participate in the cleanup. Volunteers must attend a safety-training program and be under adult supervision. More information is available by calling

310-0000 toll-free or by visiting the Annual Highway Cleanup website.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey signs and use caution when passing cleanup crews. Participants are asked to be aware of their surroundings, make sure they are visible and obey all traffic signs.