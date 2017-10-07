Vote to Elect Terry Zimmerman ~ MD of Foothills Division 2 Councillor

My Bio
With my background, I have farmed/ranched, construction, engineering, environmental, financial advising/real estate law, etc. Over the years, I have lived/owned condominiums houses, 2 acreages and 3 different farms. This is why I can relate to a large cross-section of MD Residents.
My Platform
-People have said the municipal plan needs to be reviewed.
-Trying to maintain a balance as to the amount of farmland converted to housing.
-Trying to get growth expansions right the first time.
-Trying to maintain a high quality of life without undue financial hardship for taxpayers.