Vote to Elect Terry Zimmerman ~ MD of Foothills Division 2 Councillor

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 07

My Bio

With my background, I have farmed/ranched, construction, engineering, environmental, financial advising/real estate law, etc. Over the years, I have lived/owned condominiums houses, 2 acreages and 3 different farms. This is why I can relate to a large cross-section of MD Residents.

My Platform

-People have said the municipal plan needs to be reviewed.


-Trying to maintain a balance as to the amount of farmland converted to housing.


-Trying to get growth expansions right the first time.


-Trying to maintain a high quality of life without undue financial hardship for taxpayers.

Contact Me:

Phone: 403-968-0505

Email: [email protected]

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Vote to Re-Elect Jason Parker ~ MD of Foothills Councillor for Division 3

Vote for Heather Pfeil for Foothills School Board Trustee Ward 1

Vote to Elect Terry Zimmerman ~ MD of Foothills Division 2 Councillor

Candidates There’s Still Time to Reach More Voters

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Letter to the Editor: The Dunning-Kruger Effect in Edmonton and Ottawa Next Post Serenity Case: Minister Ganley Responds to Charges
%d bloggers like this: