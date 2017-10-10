Vote for Glenn Stieben for Okotoks Council

​

I moved to Okotoks in 2008 from Calgary with my wife Christine to be closer to family. I have been in the Real Estate industry since 1975, and have had a number of investments in small businesses over the years.

As an independent voice on Council, I will be committed to representing you and making a difference for our community. One of my main concerns will be working to find solutions for Okotoks water issues, with no increases to your water bill.

I believe that you want a representative who listens, participates, and is not afraid to take on a difficult conversation or issue. If elected I will be your eyes, ears, and voice in council. I promise you that I will be easily accessible and available to serve you. I believe this is more than a part time commitment, and you deserve to be represented by a person who believes in accountability and transparency. Let's make a difference together!

My Priorities & Commitments

PRIORITIES - My first priority is a Water Pipeline from Calgary to Okotoks

Everyone knows we need water in this town to be a viable thriving Community. I believe this community has had enough, and wants some satisfaction.

No more debates, No more studies, No more purchased water licenses. We need a pipeline from Calgary to Okotoks.

It will be my intention to:

Strongly Lobby for Federal and Provincial Funding. But we also need you to get involved. As a Community our voice is stronger. This issue effects all of us, and should not be taken lightly. We need to email/call all the Provincial MLA's and Premier until they are sick of hearing from us.

www.assembly.ab.ca/net/index.aspx?p=mla_report

(Scroll Down and Select Create Report)

We just want what we have seen other communities get like Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, and Strathmore, they got funding. We want it too, and won't turn it down this time!

Other Priorities

Absolutely NO Increases on Water Bills for Next 4 years Proper Tax Information available to Okotoks Residents Cimarron Blvd. Traffic Bigger Signs for School Zones Another Bottle Depot Another Registration Office Tax Increases-No Land Tax Increase Over Inflation Rate Recycling Centre -Open 7 days a week. Flashing Solar Lights on all Crosswalks Complaint Line -[Should not be required to leave your name to make a complaint.] Town Compost Bins - Not required many residents have their own bins. I think we should get a credit for this. Okotoks Campground [Should not pre-book all sites, leave some open for drop by.]

COMMITMENTS

Welcome New & Support Existing Businesses

Supporter of the Performing Arts and Construction of a Performing Arts Centre

Supporter of Family, Youth and Senior Community Programs

Supporter of Managed Community Growth

Supporter of Handicap Needs

Safety for all Citizens in our Community

IF YOU SUPPORT ME, AND WHAT I STAND FOR, ESPECIALLY NO WATER BILL INCREASES, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR A SIGN TO DISPLAY ON YOUR PROPERTY.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

Connect With Me:

Website

www.nowaterbillincrease.com

Email

[email protected]​