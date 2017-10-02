Vulcan RCMP search for missing boater on McGregor Lake

Vulcan, Alberta – Saturday at approximately 11:00 a.m., Vulcan RCMP responded to a report of a missing boater on the McGregor Lake.

Four males were fishing on the lake when it capsized in rough conditions. One male was able to swim to shore and the two other males were picked up while swimming by a passing boater. The males were treated by EMS at the scene for hyperthermia but were not taken to hospital. The fourth male and the boat have not been located.

Search and rescue efforts immediately commenced after initial reporting. Police along with Fish and Wildlife officers, Vulcan County and Strathmore Fire and RCMP Air services searched the lake until light conditions halted efforts. Several boats and sonar were also utilized.

This morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., the search resumed but has now been suspended on the lake due to dangerous high wind conditions. The ground search along the banks of the lake continues.

An update will be provided when available.

