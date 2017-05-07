Walmart and its Customers Coming Together for Canadians

Over $3.2M raised to help Red Cross respond to disasters

Walmart’s annual campaign for disaster relief and preparedness raised a record setting total of $3.27 million for the Canadian Red Cross this year, including an $818,000 contribution from Walmart. This support from Walmart, their associates and their customers is more important than ever, with the Red Cross assisting 129 Canadians daily and responding to a disaster every 3 hours throughout 2016.

“This year marks our tenth annual campaign with Walmart, and we are grateful for their ongoing support,” said Susan Larkin, senior director, philanthropy, Canadian Red Cross. “Small actions can have a big impact, and the funds raised will have a tremendous effect on individuals and families recovering from disasters.”

In addition to contributions through this campaign, Walmart continues to be the largest corporate donor of the Canadian Red Cross, supplying the Red Cross with blankets and contributing more than $100,000 worth of comfort kits every year. Walmart also conducts in-store campaigns to raise additional funds following severe disasters such as the Alberta wildfires in 2016.

“Each year, our stores across the country rally together to lend our support to the incredibly important work of the Canadian Red Cross,” said Erin Mackey, manager, community giving, Walmart Canada. “We are proud to stand by families affected by disaster and to support our local communities during their time of need.”

Since 2003, Walmart Canada, its associates and customers have helped raise over $40 million for the Red Cross. Read stories of generosity in action:

Two out of three Canadians have not taken steps to prepare for an emergency, but they happen every day. Prepare for a disaster before it strikes by downloading the Red Cross Be Ready App available in the Apple app store, or the Google Play store. To learn more about planning for an emergency visit www.redcross.ca/ready.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 190 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and throughout the world.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

