Want to Know 5 Reasons (most) Diets Fail?

Emily here to let you know that research shows that regular dieting is a waste of time and energy. Don’t believe me? Read on to find out why…

Why am I dissing on dieting?

According to Dr. Mark Hyman, functional medicine doctor, Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and New York Times bestselling author of “Ultrametabolism” and “Ultrawellness” most diets predictably fail because of 5 reasons…

1. You try to exercise your willpower to control your appetite instead of understanding there is a science behind hunger

2. Your focus is too much on counting calories

3. Your diet consists of all low-fat foods

4. Your weight is actually affected by hidden reasons that require medical attention

5. You lack a solid health and weight loss plan to guide you on your journey

Dr. Hyman also says that when the average dieter loses weight, they lose muscle AND fat.

But once they regain the weight, they gain back only the fat… which will ultimately slow down your metabolism.

Boooo! That’s not what we want!

How can I succeed with my health without dieting?

Here are 5 success tips that will keep you in peak health without dieting:

1. Eat enough whole fresh food to satisfy your appetite (your body will be less hungry because it’s fully nourished)

2. Eat protein for breakfast to boost your energy for the day

3. Eat your last meal three hours before bedtime to give your system time to digest before sleep

4. Make low-glycemic foods your diet staple such as nuts, seeds, chicken and fish so your blood sugar stays level

5. Eat good fats at every meal such as avocado, nuts, seeds and olive oil (healthy fats are your friend, not your enemy)

What do I do now?

In my health coaching practice, I help my clients learn how to lose weight, gain energy and feel better than ever… without dieting. That’s huge!

If you want to take control of your health the right way and make a commitment to being the healthiest and happiest version of yourself, then book a free call with me to discover more ways to better your health at simplehealing.ca.

To your health!

Emily

