Letter to the Editor – War Amps Have Been Returning Lost Keys for 70 Years

Dear Editor,

Most of us don’t realize how valuable our car keys are until we lose them. With remote starters and built-in unlock systems, keys are not as simple or cheap as they used to be, with many owners paying hundreds of dollars in replacement fees.

But for more than 70 years, The War Amps Key Tag Service has been helping Canadians avoid these costs. Each key tag has a confidential number so if you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier at no cost.

Although it’s a free service, donations provide child amputees, and amputees across the country, with vital programs and financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs. Growing up a left leg amputee myself, I can personally attest to the value of these programs in Alberta.

If you did not receive a War Amps key tag, you can order them at waramps.ca or call toll free 1-800-250-3030.

Shannon Krasowski

War Amps Regional Representative, Alberta

Editor’s Note:

Gateway Gazette staff member, Tracey Walshaw, had her lost keys returned when she dropped them in High River. All it took was for someone to recognize the War Amps key tag and drop them in a mailbox!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

