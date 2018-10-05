War of the Worlds - The Panic Broadcast - Gateway Gazette

Dewdney Players are pleased to announce our fall production – “The War of the Worlds – The Panic Broadcast”, opening Friday, October 5, running weekends until Saturday, October 20.

This play has a twist: As a ‘Radio Play’, it has the actors playing characters in a radio station, who, in turn, play characters playing in a re-enactment of the Orson Welles classic, “The War of the Worlds”.

Patrons who saw “It’s a Wonderful Life – Radio Play” in 2016 will recognize the set and theme as WKRB Radio Station is brought back to life with the same characters and a live Foley Table for sound effects! AND – this year, we have some real, actual, live radio DJs in our cast!