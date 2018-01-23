Warning! Coming to Turner Valley School – Author Michael Wade

We are pleased to welcome Author Michael Wade to Turner Valley School on Jan. 31 for a presentation to Grade 3, 4 and 5 students.

Michael is the author of the popular “And Then It Happened” book series, a quality, high-interest series. Since its publication in the fall of 2003, this bestselling series has been entertaining students across North America. “And Then It Happened” is a laugh-out-loud series that is guaranteed to get kids reading. Michael is visiting in conjunction with Family Literacy Day, speaking to our students about reading for the fun of it and how to become better readers and writers.

