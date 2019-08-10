Warning – Scams Using CBSA Credentials - Gateway Gazette

August 2, 2019 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is warning the public about ongoing email, text messages or telephone scams in which people posing as officials from the CBSA are asking for personal information, including Social Insurance Number (SIN). The methods used by the scammers to communicate with the public, and the rational provided to justify being in contact with the victim, are varied, ever changing, but always designed to lure the public into providing personal information.

In some cases, these scams use false CBSA information. Telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that appear to be from the CBSA. Emails may contain CBSA logos, email addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the readers.

It is important to note that the CBSA never initiates a request for social insurance number and credit card number by telephone or email. If an individual receives a telephone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.

It is important to be vigilant. These calls or emails should be ignored and reported to appropriate authorities. If you have received this type of call, please report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.



