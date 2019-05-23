Warriors of Hope Announce Their 2nd Annual Yogis R Warriors of Hope Fundraising Event - Gateway Gazette

Be a Warrior! Join us for a morning of outdoor yoga to raise funds for Wings of Hope.

June 22,2019 at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club

Yogis R Warriors of Hope will be a morning of calming yoga for all levels, done in the peaceful setting of the foothills. The morning will include live music music with Nico B4 Peace Band, hand massages, silent auction, raffle, Wings of Hope jewelry sales, light snacks and a 90 minute yoga practice led by Verlena Vujinovic with Lindsay Brandon of Bodybeat live chanting in the background. Thanks to Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club and Sun Life Financial for sponsoring our event and making the event possible.

Warriors of Hope is a group of caring, community minded yoga enthusiasts who recognize the health benefits of yoga. By sharing our passion for yoga in a beautiful setting we hope to bring together people who care about their community and want to participate in raising money for organizations that make a difference in the lives of others.

Yoga is known to be beneficial for the emotional and physical recovery of cancer patients. For our inaugural event in 2018 we raised $12,000 for Wings of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation. Our goal this year is to raise $15,000 for Wings of Hope a 100% volunteer run registered charitable organization. The funds we raise will assist in supporting people and their families living with breast cancer in Calgary and area. Many breast cancer patients are unable to work during their treatments. Wings of Hope lifts

the burden by providing funding to cover basic needs such as rent and groceries.

Website: www.warriorsofhope.ca

Tickets $40 at www.warriorsofhope.ca

For more information contact:

Lori Colwell

Chair of Warriors of Hope

403-472-5349

[email protected]