Warriors of Hope Announce their Inaugural Yogis R Warriors of Hope Fundraising Event - Gateway Gazette

Be a Warrior! Join us for a morning of outdoor yoga to raise funds for Wings of Hope. June 23, 2018 at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club

Yogis R Warriors of Hope will be a morning of calming yoga for all levels, done in the peaceful setting of the foothills. The morning will include music, hand massages, silent auction, jewelry sales, light snacks and a 90 minute yoga class. Thanks to Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club and Canada Diagnostic Centre for sponsoring our event.

Warriors of Hope is a group of caring, community minded yoga enthusiasts who recognize the health benefits of yoga. By sharing our passion for yoga in a beautiful setting we hope to bring together people who care about their community and want to participate in raising money for organizations that make a difference in the lives of others.

Yoga is known to be beneficial for the emotional and physical recovery of cancer patients. For our inaugural event, Warriors of Hope has selected Wings of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation to be the recipient of the funds raised. Our goal is to raise $10,000 for Wings of Hope.

Wings of Hope is a 100% volunteer run registered charitable organization. The funds we raise will assist in supporting people living with breast cancer in Calgary and area. Many breast cancer patients are unable to work during their treatments. Wings of Hope lifts the burden by providing funding to cover basic needs such as rent and groceries.

Facebook and Instagram: @Yogis R Warriors of Hope

Tickets $30 at Brownpapertickets.com

For more information contact:

Lori Colwell

Chair of Warriors of Hope

403-472-5349

[email protected]