Watch for Construction on High River Streets this Month

Temporary lane closures along 8 and Crescent Avenues S.E. May 15 to 16

HIGH RIVER, AB: As part of Phase two of the water tower demolition, crews will be collecting soil samples on May 15 and 16 along 8 Avenue S.E. and Crescent Avenue S.E.

Crews will be working along the roadways and may require temporary lane closures throughout the day. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution when travelling through the area and to obey construction signage.

More information on the water tower demolition can be found online at www.highriver.ca under the Town Hall then Major Projects Map link.

High River Road closures on 5 Avenue S.E. starting the week of May 15

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be road closures on 5 Avenue S.E. starting the week of May 15 as part of the Town’s southeast infrastructure replacement program. The road closures will initially include:

The intersection of 1 Street S.E. and 5 Avenue S.E. (approximately three days, weather dependent).

5 Avenue S.E. between Centre Street and 1 Street S.E. (approximately two weeks, weather dependent). Following this the contractor will move to the east side of 1 Street S.E.

Notices will be distributed to affected residents and businesses by the contractor the week of May 8.

Roads will be returned to gravel prior to being reopened to local vehicle traffic. Final paving of all sections of road will be completed at the end of the project.

The contract was awarded to Shawne Excavating & Trucking through a public tender.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution when travelling through the area and to watch for heavy equipment and trucks.

The closure is required to replace underground utilities, road surfaces and sections of curb and sidewalks in the project area. More information can be found on the Town’s major project map online at www.highriver.ca under the Public Forums menu.

High River Southwest Underground Infrastructure Replacement to Begin in Late May

As part of the Town of High River’s annual infrastructure replacement program, underground utilities, road surfaces and sections of curb and sidewalks will be replaced in the southwest area of town. The scope of the project will include:

Macleod Trail S.W. east of 3 Street S.W. to west of 7 Street S.W.

4 Street S.W. between 9 Avenue S.W. to south of 10 Avenue S.W.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late May after the Little Britches Parade, with total project completion in the fall, weather dependant. The contract will be awarded through a public tender that closed on April 20.

Sidewalk, curb and gutter replacement will be completed as needed throughout the project area. Traffic controls, including lane restrictions, will be used as necessary.

Pedestrian access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction as best as possible, however, residents should expect delays and disruptions during the course of construction.

Notification letters will be delivered to affected residents and businesses a minimum of one week prior to construction starting by the contractor that will include contact information.

More information can be found on the major projects map online at www.highriver.ca under the Public Forums menu.

