Watch for Volunteers Cleaning up Alberta Highways - Gateway Gazette

On Saturday, May 4, volunteer groups will walk the highways during the Government of Alberta’s annual highway cleanup.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 4, volunteers in orange safety vests will collect trash along highways across the province. In the event of poor weather, some areas may complete the cleanup on May 11.

Volunteers from 4-H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, church organizations, Rotary clubs, sports teams and other non-profit organizations will participate in the cleanup event.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey signs, watch for pedestrians and use caution when passing cleanup crews.