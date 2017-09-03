Watch for Walkers on the Roadway on Friday September 8 During the Eighth Annual Kidney March

Walkers will be leaving Millarville Race Track on Friday, September 8th to head into Kananaskis

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is proud to host its 8th annual Kidney March. On September 8-10, 2017, 300 Marchers and Crew will make the unforgettable 3 day, 100 km walk from Kananaskis Country to Calgary. Our scenic journey begins at the Millarville Race Track and ends at Canada Olympic Park.

Kidney disease affects 1 in 10 Canadians – that’s 3.6 million people. Our goal for Kidney March is to raise awareness and historic amounts of money for the cause. To date, we have already raised more than $5 million through Kidney March to support lifesaving research, patient support programs, and organ donation initiatives. Kidney March also builds community for people affected by this disease.

Keeping our Marchers and Crew safe is our number one priority. In order to keep our perfect safety record intact we want you to know that we will be coming through town on Friday, September 8, starting at 8 am from Millarville Racetrack, having lunch in Turner Valley, and ending up at Sheep River Park Headquarters in the afternoon. Our Marchers will walk: South on 192 Street, East on Township Road 210, South on 176 Street, East on the 402, West along Friendship Trail (beside Hwy 22), and finishing up Westbound along Hwy 546. Please be cautious when driving past our Marchers and keep a look out for our posted signs. Feel free to come out and cheer us on – it’s a long way, and the Marchers would love to see you!

Please consider joining us on this life changing adventure. If you are interested in signing up visit KidneyMarch.ca. And thank you for helping us keep Kidney March safe!

kidneymarch.ca

@kidneymarch

1.866.9KMARCH

