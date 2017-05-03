Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park receives IDA International Dark Sky Park Designation

The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has recognized the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park (W-GIPP) with provisional status as a new International Dark Sky Park through their certification program.

Parks Canada and the U.S. National Park Service are excited to announce the W-GIPP’s new designation. The Peace Park promotes responsible night-time lighting, which improves the night environment for wildlife, protects dark observing sites for astronomy and provides accessible locations for the public to experience naturally dark and exceptionally starry night skies.

The Peace Park is the first trans-boundary park certified by the IDA. Parks Canada and the U.S. National Parks Service collaborated on the application for this distinction, in keeping with the peace park’s tradition of cooperation. The two agencies have been working towards achieving Dark Sky designation for the W-GIPP for the past 10 years.

Parks Canada is installing dark sky-compliant lighting in the Waterton Community and others areas in Waterton Lakes National Park as part of infrastructure projects over the next three years. New development permits in the park also require that lighting be dark sky-compliant. For visitors, Parks Canada offers dark sky theatre programs and stargazing through telescopes at special events, led by staff and volunteer astronomers.

This designation showcases Parks Canada’s international leadership role in protecting and preserving the natural environment and providing exemplary visitor experiences. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, this designation is another way for Canadians to experience and learn more about our environment and our heritage.

Night sky quality surveys indicate Cameron Lake, Red Rock Canyon, Logan’s Pass and the Bison Paddock are some of the darkest places in the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, providing excellent opportunities to view night skies.

Natural dark skies are important for wildlife. Nocturnal mammals adapt their behaviour over the month to changes in moonlight to avoid predators.

Over 80 per cent of Canadians live in population centres. Urban sky glow overwhelms faint stars, and glare from light fixtures prevents our eyes from adapting to the dark. This limits the number of stars visible from cities from many thousands to only a few hundred.

Throughout recorded history, astronomy has been the focus of stories and mythologies. All civilizations have constellations and star patterns woven into their culture.

WEST GLACIER, MT. – Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, with the support of its partner the Glacier National Park Conservancy, announced today that it has achieved provisional Gold Tier designation as Waterton-Glacier International Dark Sky Park through the International Dark Sky Association.

Dark skies are integral not only for human health and enjoyment, but play an essential role in wildlife health. Unnatural light can disrupt migration and other natural processes, putting wildlife at risk. Night skies are also important culturally, and are prominently featured in regional tribal creation stories. Recent studies suggest that upwards of one-third of the world’s population is unable to see the Milky Way due to light pollution around populated areas. The park’s night sky programs are the most popular programs in the park with some Logan Pass star party programs attracting upwards of 700 participants to a single programming event.

To achieve the designation, each park completed a significant number of lighting improvements to reduce light pollution as well as committing to completing further lighting retrofits in the coming years. The parks will also continue to educate visitors about the importance and significance of the dark night sky resource. The provisional designation means that the two parks will now have three years to attain a 67% retrofit rate of their non-compliant lighting fixtures.

To date, Glacier National Park has retrofitted approximately 29% percent of its fixtures. The park received significant philanthropic support from the Glacier National Park Conservancy to make this designation a reality, including: 1) completing the lighting inventory required in the application process, 2) completing the joint application for both park areas, and 3) funding continued retrofits of lighting fixtures. The Conservancy will kick off a campaign this summer to raise funds for the remainder of the needed improvements that must be completed by 2019.

Parks Canada and the National Park Service have been working cooperatively to achieve Dark Sky Status since 2006, but with the support from the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the parks overcame the final hurdles required to submit their application to the International Dark Sky Association last year. “The night sky provides perspective and inspiration, allowing us to reflect on our humanity and our place in the universe,” said John Donovan, Glacier National Park Conservancy Board Member and donor to the dark sky designation program. “Dark skies have become an endangered resource in their own right, and we are incredibly proud to help preserve and protect them to be enjoyed and experienced now and by future generations.”

As part of the application, the City of Columbia Falls, the City of Whitefish, the Waterton Natural History Association, University of Redlands, and members of the Big Sky Astronomy Club wrote letters of support.

“This is another significant step forward in our ongoing partnerships with Waterton Lakes National Park and the Glacier National Park Conservancy,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. “In a time when one third of the world’s population can no longer see the Milky Way, protecting this resource is essential. Through this partnership, our sister park to the north will join us in pursuing dark sky friendly infrastructure and programming. Here in Glacier, our philanthropic partner Glacier National Park Conservancy has served as a steadfast supporter of dark skies, supporting not only our application, but also our ongoing star parties, solar viewing, and other dark sky initiatives.” This coming year, the Conservancy will support the popular solar viewing and night sky viewing parties that regularly see 30,000 visitors each year.

“Dark night skies are a source of awe and wonder that many people cannot experience in cities and are integral to the health of nocturnal wildlife,” said Waterton Lakes National Park Superintendent Ifan Thomas. “Parks Canada is proud to collaborate with the U.S. National Park Service to achieve the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park’s provisional designation as the first trans-boundary IDA International Dark Sky Park. We are committed to protecting and presenting the natural wonder of the night skies.”

International Dark Sky Association Executive Director J. Scott Feierabend commented that “the International Dark Sky Places Program has been a program of many firsts in its history, but today’s joint announcement of Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park as a provisional IDA Dark Sky Park is a first of special significance. In the spirit of the peace park and its history, we’re especially pleased that dark skies are a shared resource that furthers the sense of amity and goodwill between the United States and Canada. The new Dark Sky Park is the embodiment of the sense that all of humanity shares just one night sky that knows no limit at international boundaries.”

As a Dark Sky Park, collectively Waterton and Glacier will serve as a leader in dark sky preservation, promoting public dark sky programming, engaging with neighboring cities about the importance of dark skies, and continuing to upgrade and install night sky friendly lighting fixtures within the parks.

This summer, the parks will host a series of star parties and solar viewing programs for the public to learn more about this new designation. About the IDA Dark Sky Places Program IDA established the International Dark Sky Places conservation program in 2001 to recognize excellent stewardship of the night sky. Designations are based on stringent outdoor lighting standards and innovative community outreach. Since the program began, 15 Communities, 46 Parks, 11 Reserves, 2 Sanctuaries and 3 Dark Sky Friendly Developments of Distinction have received International Dark Sky designations. For more information about the International Dark Sky Places Program, visit http://darksky.org/idsp.

For more information on Glacier National Park dark skies, please visit the park’s website.

For more information on Waterton Lakes National Park dark skies, please the park’s website.

For more information about the Glacier National Park Conservancy, please visit glacier.org

