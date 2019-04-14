Waterton Lakes National Park Launches Engagement Process for 2020 Management Plan - Gateway Gazette

Parks Canada is excited to announce the official launch of public engagement on the Waterton Lakes National Park 2020 Management Plan.

The mountain national parks hold special places in the hearts of Canadians. On January 25th, 2019, Parks Canada officially launched public engagement on the development of management plans for Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier national parks.

Parks Canada is now inviting people to join the discussion and share their vision of what Waterton Lakes National Park might look like at its future best, and the challenges and opportunities that will be important to consider in the next plan. All Canadians, including youth, are encouraged to get involved and help influence the future of Waterton Lakes. We invite members of the public to obtain more information about the opportunities to provide input towards the next management plan at: letstalkmountainparks.ca.

Insights and ideas from Indigenous people, youth, stakeholders and all Canadians at this stage are crucial in helping shape the focus of the next park management plan. This ensures the plan truly reflects the values and views of Canadians. The results of this engagement will help guide the priorities for Waterton Lakes National Park through the development of a draft management plan. The draft plan will be available for further Indigenous and public review and comment before it is completed in 2020.