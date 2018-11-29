Waterton Lakes National Park Opens Additional Areas For Winter 2018/19 - Gateway Gazette

Waterton Lakes National Park, ALBERTA – Winter is the perfect time to experience the outdoors, especially in Waterton Lakes National Park. Waterton is open year-round and winter typically prevails from November to April. When planning your visit this winter, remember the Kenow Wildfire of 2017 has affected the park.
Newly Opened Areas:
Previously Opened Areas: Areas and trails reopened earlier this year remain available.
Closed Areas:
Parks Canada is assessing and developing rehabilitation plans for these areas before they can reopen. To ensure your safety, please respect all area closures. Parks Canada is grateful to our visitors, partners, and stakeholders for their support and understanding.
Winter Safety: Visitor safety is a top priority for Parks Canada. Backcountry travel always comes with inherent risks and areas affected by the Kenow Wildfire may have increased hazards. Backcountry travellers are responsible for their own decisions and safety and need to plan accordingly. This winter, visitors should consider the Akamina and Red Rock Parkways as backcountry terrain.
Parks Canada will issue Avalanche Bulletins for Waterton twice a week throughout the winter. Almost any moderately steep slope is at risk of avalanche under certain conditions and even small avalanches can be deadly. Visitors travelling in avalanche terrain need essential training and equipment – such as a transceiver, probe, and shovel – and know how to use it. They also need the skills to recognize avalanche terrain and unstable conditions, and to conduct companion rescue. More safety information is available on Parks Canada’s website: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ab/waterton/securite-safety.
Facilities and Park Passes: For park information and to purchase park passes this winter, visit Parks Canada’s Visitor Centre on Fountain Avenue in the townsite, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or the Park Gate on weekends and holidays. The Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass is available for purchase in the park, with a 20% discount until December 31st, 2018! The Fire Hall and Cameron Falls washrooms are open throughout the winter.
Winter Driving Conditions: Visitors should be prepared for variable conditions in Waterton Lakes National Park this winter. Winter storms can create high snow volumes, drifting snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. Parks Canada plows roads in Waterton in priority order, starting with Highways 5 and 6 and the Entrance Road. For the most up-to-date travel information visit our social media channels (Facebook and Twitter), Website, and Alberta 511.