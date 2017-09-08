Waterton Lakes National Parks Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order

Edmonton, Alta.- An evacuation order has been issued by Parks Canada for the Waterton Lakes National Parks area due to the ongoing wildfires in the park. Parks Canada staff and RCMP members will be on site to assist with evacuation efforts.

The evacuation order is in effect for all areas in Waterton Lakes National Park, including the Waterton Park townsite and all front-country and back-country trails, facilities and areas except for Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain border crossing.

Everyone, except persons deemed essential to the firefighting efforts, must leave the area immediately.

For more information, please call the Waterton Lakes National Parks information line at 403-859-5109.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

