Waterton Lakes National Parks Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 08

Edmonton, Alta.- An evacuation order has been issued by Parks Canada for the Waterton Lakes National Parks area due to the ongoing wildfires in the park. Parks Canada staff and RCMP members will be on site to assist with evacuation efforts.

The evacuation order is in effect for all areas in Waterton Lakes National Park, including the Waterton Park townsite and all front-country and back-country trails, facilities and areas except for Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain border crossing.

Everyone, except persons deemed essential to the firefighting efforts, must leave the area immediately.

For more information, please call the Waterton Lakes National Parks information line at 403-859-5109.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Evacuation Order Issued for Waterton Lakes National Park

Kenow Fire – Waterton Lakes National Park Update: September 7, 2017; 15:00hr

High River RCMP investigating attempted Robbery

Legislative Assembly Committee seeks next Auditor General

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Kenow Fire – Waterton Lakes National Park Update: September 7, 2017; 15:00hr Next Post High River RCMP investigating attempted Robbery
%d bloggers like this: