Waterton Lakes Visitor Season is Warming Up - Gateway Gazette

Whether you’re looking for adventure, fun outdoor activities for the whole family, a chance to explore history, or a break from the everyday, Parks Canada has 450 000 km² of protected areas with countless unique experiences to suit your needs.
Waterton Lakes National Park is open year round and ready to welcome visitors this 2019 season. There’s a fun outdoor activity for everyone in the park this spring and summer! This year there is a range of recreation activities, special events, volunteer opportunities and interpretation programs available for visitors from youngest to wisest as they discover and connect with the park.
If you love quieter experiences in Waterton Lakes National Park consider visiting during the early mornings, evenings, weekdays and shoulder seasons. To have the best time possible during your next visit, here are some tips to make the most of this Parks Canada’s place:
The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to Parks Canada’s places across the country. Canadians are encouraged to order their 2019 Discovery Passes online, or visit Parks Canada or partner retailer locations.
To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada’s website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada’s mobile application, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.
Parks Canada’s places belong to all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada’s places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover nature and connect with history, we can help to inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.
In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada’s national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.
Parks Canada’s staff at Waterton Lakes National Park are excited to welcome new and returning guests back to experience everything that Waterton has to offer.
Quote
“After the Kenow wildfires of 2017, it’s great to see Waterton Lakes National Park continue to reopen trails and facilities throughout the park. This is a special place to connect with wilderness and learn about the area’s rich culture and history. I encourage Canadians and all visitors to experience one of the places Canadians love best.”
The Honourable Catherine McKenna,
Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada
