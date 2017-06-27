Waterton RCMP Seek Owner of Unique Wedding Band Set

Waterton, Alberta – The RCMP want to return a unique, gold and diamond wedding ring set to the proper owner.

On June 25, 2017 on an unrelated investigation, a wedding band and engagement ring were recovered. It is not known if these rings were stolen, or lost, and where the owner may reside. The value of the rings is not known, however, the sentimental value would likely be enormous.

A photo of the rings is attached and anyone who feels that they can further identify some unique characteristic on these rings is asked to call the Waterton RCMP at 403-627-6010. Or if you have information about these rings and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

