Weather Conditions Favourable for Firefighters - Gateway Gazette

Wet, cooler weather has contributed to conditions that make it easier for fighting wildfires across the province. Rain continues to fall in many areas of Alberta while the High Level area experiences cool temperatures.
Approximately 4,800 evacuees remain displaced. Steen River and Trout Lake evacuees are now eligible for evacuation payments.
The following communities remain on evacuation alert:
Keg River, Carcajou and all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road)
Hamlet of Sandy Lake
Town of Slave Lake
MD of Lesser Slave Lake, including Old Smith Highway, Mitsue, Poplar Lane, Fawcett Lake, Eben Road and Bayer Road
Peerless Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation
Town of Manning and some surrounding areas
Mackenzie County: everyone north and south of the Peace River from Township Road 1030 north to Township Road 1110, west of Range Road 120 to Highway 35 south and southeast of High Level, and east of Range Road 180 (Blue Hills Road)
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for:
Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement
Some areas of Mackenzie County: west of Blues Creek, north of Highway 697, west of Blue Hills Road (RR 180) and north of Township Road 1030 and La Crete Ferry Campground to the Peace River.
Steen River
The Trout Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation
Bigstone Cree Nation
Wabasca No. 166
Parts of the MD of Opportunity No. 17
Hamlet of Wabasca – Desmarais
Hamlet of Sandy Lake
Chipewyan Lake Village
Current situation:
Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 275,985 hectares.
Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,100 hectares.
McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 248,000 hectares.
Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 56,200 hectares.
There are more than 2,100 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 223 helicopters and 28 air tankers and heavy equipment on these fires.
