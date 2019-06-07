 Weather Conditions Favourable for Firefighters - Gateway Gazette

Weather Conditions Favourable for Firefighters

By Contributor

Jun 07

Wet, cooler weather has contributed to conditions that make it easier for fighting wildfires across the province. Rain continues to fall in many areas of Alberta while the High Level area experiences cool temperatures.


June rain is helping firefighters make great progress on the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire

Approximately 4,800 evacuees remain displaced. Steen River and Trout Lake evacuees are now eligible for evacuation payments.

The following communities remain on evacuation alert:

  • Keg River, Carcajou and all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road)
  • Hamlet of Sandy Lake
  • Town of Slave Lake
  • MD of Lesser Slave Lake, including Old Smith Highway, Mitsue, Poplar Lane, Fawcett Lake, Eben Road and Bayer Road
  • Peerless Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation
  • Town of Manning and some surrounding areas
  • Mackenzie County: everyone north and south of the Peace River from Township Road 1030 north to Township Road 1110, west of Range Road 120 to Highway 35 south and southeast of High Level, and east of Range Road 180 (Blue Hills Road)

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for:

  • Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement
  • Some areas of Mackenzie County: west of Blues Creek, north of Highway 697, west of Blue Hills Road (RR 180) and north of Township Road 1030 and La Crete Ferry Campground to the Peace River.
  • Steen River
  • The Trout Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation
  • Bigstone Cree Nation
    • Wabasca No. 166
  • Parts of the MD of Opportunity No. 17
  • Hamlet of Wabasca – Desmarais
  • Hamlet of Sandy Lake
  • Chipewyan Lake Village

Current situation:

  • Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 275,985 hectares.
  • Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,100 hectares.
  • McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 248,000 hectares.
  • Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 56,200 hectares.
  • There are more than 2,100 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 223 helicopters and 28 air tankers and heavy equipment on these fires.
  • Check Alberta Emergency Alerts for more detailed and frequently updated information.
  • People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.

Visit emergency.alberta.ca for detailed and frequently updated information.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Weather Conditions Favourable for Firefighters

Rowan House Announces Hiring of New Chief Operating Officer

Why a Group of First Nations Wants to Own the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Stroke Facts and Signs

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Rowan House Announces Hiring of New Chief Operating Officer Next Post Weather Conditions Favourable for Firefighters