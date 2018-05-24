Website Creation Workshop - May 26 - Gateway Gazette

Whether you run a business, are passionate about a hobby, or want to improve your employability… knowing how to setup and maintain even a basic website is a skill that will serve you well for years to come. And this website creation workshop will get you there.

Are you tech challenged but enthusiastic?

Have you considered setting up a website, but are lost and frustrated on the options and how to do it?

Have you perhaps tried and ended up thoroughly upset at how little it makes sense?

This website creation workshop is custom made for YOU!

What’s included with your website creation Participant registration:

Free website planner workbook and guide prior to the workshop ($24.99 Value)

4-hours of personal guidance to setup the core of your website through to a live and functional HomePage ($600 Value)

1-year of access to our Website Creation Membership Bundle where you’ll have access to video copies of the steps/lessons covered in the workshop, plus access to the next step lessons to progress your website one page at a time ($120 Value) That’s over $700 worth of value for $50.

Before the workshop you will:

receive pre-workshop materials to ensure you’re fully prepared to get the most out of the workshop – and you can ask questions ahead of time too

During the workshop you will:

create your first, starter website from scratch

be guided step-by-step, right from the start through to a functional homepage, using clear, easy-to-follow instructions

have hands-on support for any questions you may have

After the workshop you will:

have access to the lessons after the workshop to review, or use to create additional websites if desired

have access to the next steps, lessons, and guidance to keep you moving forward with your website

This workshop is not about dumping you in the deep end and leaving you to figure it out. You are completely supported before, during, and after!

This workshop is aimed at beginners, so even if you think you can’t, we’ll show you that you CAN!

If you have questions that aren’t answered below, please feel free to email us at [email protected]

