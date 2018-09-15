Wednesday is Customer Appreciation Day at Black Diamond Pharmasave - Gateway Gazette

This coming Wednesday, September 19th is Customer Appreciation Day at Black Diamond Pharmasave and they have some things lined up to show their appreciation.

For the sweet tooth....cookies and squares!

Thirsty? There will be coffee, juice and water.

Are you on the Ideal Protein protocol? No worries - they'll have some sample products to tempt you.

Hands looking a little dry? Stop by for a free Hand Scrub with Barb in the Cosmetics Department.

Want to save a little extra? Super - it's also 10% OFF day.

Collecting Rewards Points? Many items have extra points on them.

Please stop by and take advantage of us!