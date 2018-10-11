Week 42 The Most Active Week for Auto Theft in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – As the weather cools, auto theft heats up.
In a recent RCMP analysis, the 42nd week of 2017 was the most active in terms of reported auto thefts in Alberta RCMP detachments. That is why, in October and November, RCMP detachments across the province will be working with peace officers and local volunteer community groups to remind citizens to secure their vehicles, and to remove valuables and registration out of sight.
Quotes:
“Stolen vehicles are used to commit more property crime, to transport illicit goods and often become hazards on the road. Preventing auto theft is key to our Crime Reduction Strategy and we have seen a decrease in theft of motor vehicles between 2017 and 2018. Anything citizens can do to prevent and deter vehicle theft will go a long way towards reducing crime, overall.”
– Supt. Peter Tewfik, Officer in Charge of Crime Reduction Strategies, Alberta RCMP
“Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. We are still finding that at least fifty percent of vehicle thefts in Alberta happen because the keys were inside or the car was left running.”
– Insp. Mike Lokken, Detachment Commander Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP
“Stolen vehicles are used by criminals to commit all types of crimes. By simply locking your car, you are making a difference in keeping our communities safe.”
– Garth Kohlsmith, President, Alberta Citizens On Patrol Association
Quick Facts:
These are simple steps citizens can take to prevent auto theft.
Help keep Albertans safe. For more crime prevention tips, visit facebook.com/RCMPinAlberta or twitter.com/RCMPAlberta.
Week 42 The Most Active Week for Auto Theft in Alberta
Sheriffs Close Calgary Drug House
Turner Valley Notice of Public Hearing, Bylaw 18-1083 to Include Cannabis-related Uses
RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service Investigate Suspicious Death – UPDATE – Charges Laid