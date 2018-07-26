Weekend Triathlon May Cause Minor Traffic Delays in High River - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The ‘Tri the Challenge Triathlon’ is a multi-sport event that will be held on Sunday, July 29 in High River.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex and will involve a swimming, running and cycling section that will utilize the Recreation Complex and some of High River’s roads and pathways.

Participants will use the pathway system in Montrose for the running section and the pool at the Recreation Complex for the swim. Cyclists will be escorted by vehicles along 5 Street S.E. to 498 Avenue heading east and back down through 112th Street S.E. potentially causing minor traffic delays.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Ride to Conquer Cancer, for more information visit www.ttchighriver.com/