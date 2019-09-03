Welcome Back to Class: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement wishing all students the best as they start the new academic year:

“This week, students of all ages are heading back to school for another thrilling year of discovery and learning.

“A strong, thriving province starts with a solid education that is as diverse as Alberta’s economic opportunities. Our government is working with parents and educators at all levels so every student receives a world-class education that meets their needs, brings them closer to their dreams and prepares them for a great career.

“Whether you’re in first grade or grad school – whether back to school means a classroom or a kitchen table – I wish you a successful, fun and fulfilling academic year.”

