We’re Hiring – Attend the “Women in Policing” Career Presentation - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, Alberta – The RCMP is looking for motivated and dedicated women to join our team. Learn how you can be part of Canada’s national police force at a special recruiting presentation for women.

From Constable to Commissioner, anything is possible for the proud and dedicated women who serve in this historic organization. Since 1974, women have made significant contributions as RCMP officers in every part of Canada and around the world. They have a positive impact on the community while enjoying vast opportunities for growth and development in dozens of specialized units.

At present, 21.5% of RCMP police officers are women. The RCMP is committed to increasing the number of female officers to 30% to better represent the communities we serve across the country.

A “Women in Policing” Career Presentation is a unique opportunity to meet with recruiters and hear real life career experiences from female police officers who are proud to wear the RCMP uniform. A recruiting officer will also outline the process to apply, the benefits and rewards of a career in policing, provide advice and answer questions. The presentation is on:

Wednesday, November 14th, 2018, 1800 HRS

RCMP Edmonton K Division

11140 – 109 Street, Edmonton, Alberta

The RCMP is looking for people from across the country to join Canada’s national police service. If you or someone you know is thinking about becoming a police officer with the RCMP, visit rcmpcareers.ca.

Quick Facts

Competitive salary and benefits: RCMP police officers have great salary potential and standard force benefits include medical, dental, and life insurance, and the best maternity and parental allowances in the country.

RCMP police officers have great salary potential and standard force benefits include medical, dental, and life insurance, and the best maternity and parental allowances in the country. Guaranteed employment after graduation: Once you’ve graduated from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Academy, you immediately start your career in General Duty Policing.

Once you’ve graduated from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Academy, you immediately start your career in General Duty Policing. Over 150 career specializations: After only three years of General Duty Policing, you can explore a vast range of specialized career paths.

After only three years of General Duty Policing, you can explore a vast range of specialized career paths. Paid cadet training: Cadets at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Training Academy receive paid training from their very first day.

Cadets at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Training Academy receive paid training from their very first day. Travel and development opportunities: You will begin your career by working in Canada and may have the opportunity to work abroad in Foreign Missions, or in specializations ranging from Forensics to Cybercrime Intelligence.

You will begin your career by working in Canada and may have the opportunity to work abroad in Foreign Missions, or in specializations ranging from Forensics to Cybercrime Intelligence. Pre-Posting: To meet organizational needs, applicants from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba will have the opportunity to select their home province for their first post following graduation. The RCMP’s operational needs will continue to determine the exact location of a posting. Applicants willing to relocate anywhere within Canada will still have that option and their relocation will also be based on organizational needs.

Quotes

“A career with the RCMP offers the chance to have a daily positive impact on Canadian communities.

Female and male police officers bring different perspectives to policing that provide a balanced approach to resolving problems and developing relationships with the communities we serve. We believe that the more diverse we are when it comes to gender, ethnic background, religion or sexual orientation, the better we are able to serve all Canadians.

The RCMP has been keeping communities safe since 1873. To do our job, we need highly motivated team players who possess strong leadership abilities from a wide range of backgrounds. A uniform with your name on it is waiting for you.”

— Constable Penelope GAVIN, Royal Canadian Mounted Police