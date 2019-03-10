West Calgary Ring Road Construction to Start - Gateway Gazette

Contracts have been signed for two segments of the West Calgary Ring Road project and construction will begin this spring.

The 11-kilometre project is divided into three segments: the south one that connects with the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, the north one that meets the Trans-Canada Highway and a new bridge across the Bow River.

The north segment, running between Old Banff Coach Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, will be constructed by EllisDon. The West Bow River Bridge twinning project will be built by Flatiron and AECON.

Between now and 2022, the north segment of the West Calgary Ring Road will support 2,393 jobs, while the West Bow River Bridge will support 300 jobs.

“This project is something the people of this city have been asking to have completed for nearly 50 years. When complete, travel will be more efficient, industry will operate with fewer delays and, in the process, thousands of jobs will be supported. We will have shovels in the ground this spring.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

The Request for Qualifications for the south segment of the West Calgary Ring Road, between Highway 8 and Old Banff Coach Road, will be issued in the coming days. A contractor is expected to be in place for the 2020 construction season.

The West Calgary Ring Road will be open during fall 2022, one year following the expected completion of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road project. When complete, the entire Calgary Ring Road will provide travellers with 101 kilometres of free-flow travel.

“I’m pleased to see progress is being made on the West Calgary Ring Road. This is a critical connection not only for those who live on the west side of the city but for all Calgarians.” ~Jeff Davison, councillor, Ward 6

”EllisDon is proud to be selected to build this important piece of infrastructure for the province of Alberta. We’re looking forward to delivering the next stretch of the 101-kilometre ring road, providing better free-flow access around the City of Calgary.” ~Jeff Fox, senior vice-president and area manager, EllisDon, Calgary

“We look forward to working with our partner, Flatiron, to successfully and safely execute this important project for Albertans. This project will be a key component in the completion of Calgary’s ring road, providing vital infrastructure for the growing Calgary area.” ~Jean-Louis Sevranckx, president and CEO, Aecon Group Inc.

Quick facts

11 kilometres involving three projects

includes upgrading of five kilometres of Trans-Canada Highway

north segment tendered at $463 million

West Bow River Bridge segment tendered at $89 million