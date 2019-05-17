WestJet Acquisition: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the acquisition of WestJet by Onex Corporation:

“WestJet is a great Alberta success story and a fantastic example of our province’s entrepreneurial culture. Albertans are proud to have watched WestJet grow from a small upstart that created much-needed competition in the Canadian aviation sector, into a global airline that is proud of its Alberta roots.

“I am hopeful that today’s proposed acquisition by Onex Corporation will lead to a stronger future for WestJet as a growing, Alberta-based carrier. I appreciate Onex’s commitment to retain WestJet’s headquarters in Calgary, and maintain WestJet’s 14,000-person workforce.

“This $5-billion investment in WestJet is an important sign of confidence in the future of Alberta’s economy. Our government’s Job Creation Tax Cut and Red Tape Reduction Strategy sends a message to investors like Onex that Alberta is open for business.

“By moving to private ownership, it is our hope that WestJet will have greater latitude to make long-term strategic investments, growing its fleet and global network of destinations, including direct overseas flights from Alberta. This in turn will support our government’s tourism and economic development strategies, connecting Alberta to a growing number of markets around the world.”