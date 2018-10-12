WestJet Announces Calgary as Home to Initial Dreamliner Hub - Gateway Gazette

Investment will support 650 jobs and $100 million in economic output

CALGARY/CNW/ – WestJet today announced that it’s connecting Alberta to the world as it launches its first three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner international destinations from Calgary. WestJet becomes the first Canadian airline to base its Dreamliner aircraft out of YYC Calgary International Airport.

WestJet is launching non-stop service on board its Dreamliners from Calgary to London (Gatwick), Paris and Dublin on April 28, May 17and June 1, 2019, respectively. Fares to all three cities will be available on westjet.com.

“Alberta’s connectivity to the rest of the world is vital for our economy,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “WestJet is investing in Alberta to bring further economic growth, boost tourism to the province, and to further position our city as an international aviation hub. We are excited to bring Albertans to the world and the world to Alberta.”

The international scheduled service between Calgary and London (Gatwick), Paris and Dublin will support 650 full-time jobs and $100 million in total economic output. This is in addition to WestJet’s yearly economic output of more than $5 billion, that supports more than 32,000 direct and indirect jobs in Alberta. Overall WestJet’s national economic impact on Canada annually generates $17.4 billion and supports more than 153,000 jobs.*

The three new flights from the UK and Western Europe are expected to eventually bring up to 185,000 visitors to Calgary on a yearly basis, helping also increase local tourism.

The first of 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners ordered by WestJet will arrive in Calgary early in 2019, with two more arriving by April. The aircraft will operate on domestic flights for crew training and regulatory compliance before the first scheduled international flight in April. WestJet also has options for an additional 10 aircraft to arrive between 2020 and 2024. Hub locations and routes for the remaining seven aircraft have not yet been announced.

WestJet’s Dreamliners will carry 320 guests in a three-class cabin configuration including the airline’s newly revealed Business cabin featuring 16 private pods with lie-flat seats, an upscale Premium cabin and an updated Economy cabin. The Dreamliner route from Calgary to London (Gatwick) will replace the Boeing 767 service that currently operates the route from Calgary.

WestJet has optimized connections to and from the airline’s network across Canada and Western U.S. through the airline’s YYC hub.

WestJet is Calgary’s largest airline, and by June 2019, will offer flights to 65 non-stop destinations with an average of 1,100 flights per week from YYC. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.

Details of WestJet’s new non-stop Dreamliner service:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Calgary – London (Gatwick) Daily 7:20 p.m. 11:00 a.m. +1 April 28, 2019 London (Gatwick) – Calgary Daily 1:30 p.m. 3:40 p.m. April 29, 2019 Calgary – Paris Four times weekly 7:20 p.m. 12:10 p.m. +1 May 17, 2019 Paris – Calgary Four times weekly 2:10 p.m. 3:30 p.m. May 18, 2019 Calgary – Dublin Three times weekly 8:45 p.m. 11:38 a.m. +1 June 1, 2019 Dublin– Calgary Three times weekly 1:45 p.m. 3:05 p.m. June 2, 2019

*The Economic Impact of WestJet (2019) B787-900 International Scheduled Air Services: Calgary – Dublin/London Gatwick/Paris prepared by RP ERICKSON & ASSOCIATES AVIATION CONSULTANTS CALGARY, ALBERTA

Additional Quotes

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Canada

“Today’s announcement by WestJet is great news for Canada’s tourism and transportation sectors. This increased investment will create jobs, grow our economy, improve services for travellers, and bring new destinations closer for all Canadians.”

The Honourable Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta

“Alberta is the best place to invest and do business — that’s why WestJet has made our province home. We are proud they are continuing to expand here – helping local businesses reach new markets, bringing new visitors to our world-class tourist destinations, and creating hundreds of new jobs so Albertans can earn a good living for themselves and their families.”

Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary

“This is big news for Calgary. The addition of WestJet’s Dreamliner service to Paris, London and Dublin strengthens the international connections to this city and it shows WestJet’s commitment to this community. I’m thrilled WestJet has chosen to make this substantial investment in their hometown.”

Bob Sartor, President and CEO, YYC Calgary Airport Authority

“What a great day for WestJet, our hub carrier here at YYC, and what a great day for our city. Calgarians now have more choices when travelling abroad thanks to WestJet’s major investment at our airport and in our city. These new jets will drive further growth in our international terminal, allowing us to expand our retail and food and beverage offerings. They will also bring more tourism and business travellers to our great city and region.”

About WestJet

Together with WestJet’s regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized as Best Airline in Canada and Travellers’ Choice winner – North America for 2017 and 2018 in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines. The airline was also named the Travellers’ Choice Winner – Economy, North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2018 North America’s Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada and Travellers’ Choice Winner Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Travellers’ Choice Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines)

2018/2017/2016 Canada’s Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

2016 Canada’s most reputable company for Corporate Social Responsibility (Reputation Institute)

2016/2015/2014/2013/2012 Ranked top three for Canadian Brands (Canadian Business Magazine)

2016/2015/2014/2013 WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard ranked #1 in Canada (MoneySense magazine)

