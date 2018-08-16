WestJet Gives Calgary More Sun and Fun this Winter - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY/CNW/ – WestJet, the airline offering more flights to more destinations from Calgary than any other, will offer guests a new route to escape the cold this winter when the airline starts twice-weekly, non-stop service between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The service begins November 3, 2018.
The new route is part of WestJet’s seasonal schedule for winter 2018/2019, which includes more flights from Calgary to domestic, transborder, international and sun destinations including Maui, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Orlando, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Belize, among others.
“Flying from YYC Calgary International Airport on WestJet can now get you to the sun in Montego Bay along with 63 other non-stop destinations, more than any other airline out of Calgary,” said Tim Croyle, WestJet Interim Executive Vice-President, Commercial. “We know that Calgarians are always eager to escape the unpredictable and long winters and we are confident that this service will be extremely popular. We continue growing our Calgary, Vancouver and Torontohubs to ensure the best travel experience for Canadians while laying the foundation for the entry of our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from these hubs to the world.”
“WestJet’s new non-stop service to Montego Bay is another great travel option for Albertans looking to escape the cold to Jamaica’s most lively city and popular sun destination,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO for The Calgary Airport Authority. “We’re also extremely pleased with our partner airline’s continued growth and investment into YYC as its hub airport, with 142 daily flights out of Calgary during the winter peak.”
“MBJ welcomes WestJet’s twice-weekly service from Calgary, Canada,” said Rafael Echevarne, CEO, MBJ Airports Limited. “We congratulate WestJet in expanding their service to Montego Bay from other parts of Canada. We look forward to this service and additional passengers from Canada. Welcome to Montego Bay and Jamaica.”
Route
Frequency
Departing
Arriving
Effective
Calgary – Montego Bay
Twice weekly
9:30 a.m.
4:44 p.m.
Nov. 3, 2018*
Montego Bay – Calgary
Twice weekly
1:20 p.m.
7:20 p.m.
Nov. 3, 2018*
*Once weekly effective November 3, 2018 moving to twice weekly, January 6, 2019.
WestJet will also increase service on the following routes from Calgary:
Other highlights of WestJet’s 2018/2019 winter schedule include:
This winter, WestJet will operate an average of 701 daily flights to 96 destinations including 39 in Canada, 22 in the United States, 34 in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, and one in Europe.
For more information on new routes and increased frequencies in WestJet’s 2018/2019 winter schedule, please visit westjet.com/flight-schedules-new.
About WestJet
Together with WestJet’s regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.
WestJet is proud to be recognized as Best Airline in Canada and Travellers’ Choice winner – North America for 2017 and 2018 in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines. The airline was also named the Travellers’ Choice Winner – Economy, North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.
WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
