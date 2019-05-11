WestJet: London Calling - Gateway Gazette

To celebrate our new non-stop flights to London we surprised some unsuspecting people who were brave enough to answer London’s call.

We’re proud to be the only Canadian airline to take you non-stop from Calgary to Dublin, Paris and London (Gatwick). Enjoy year-round service to London and seasonal service to both Dublin and Paris on our new 787 Dreamliners.

787 Dreamliner service begins on April 29, 2019 to London

787 Dreamliner seasonal service to Paris begins on May 17 and runs through to October 20, 2019

787 Dreamliner seasonal service to Dublin begins on June 1 and runs through to October 20, 2019