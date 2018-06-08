What is SPF? - Gateway Gazette

What is SPF?⠀

⠀

• Sun Protection Factor (SPF)⠀

– Measures the ability to block UVB rays (but not UVA)⠀

– Tells you how long you can stay in the sun compared to using no sun protection⠀

– Example: a person who burns in 10 minutes will burn in 300 minutes using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 (10 minutes x 30 times as long with SPF 30)⠀

⠀

• Canadian Dermatology Association recommends using a sunscreen that is:⠀

– Broad spectrum (meaning it protects against both UVA and UVB rays)⠀

– At least SPF 30⠀

⠀

• Sunscreens are rated by the strength of their Sun Protection Factor, or SPF. The SPF number refers to the sunscreen’s ability to block UVB rays. UVB rays are the primary cause of sunburn and skin cancer.⠀

⠀

• SPF ratings range from 2 to 100. The Canadian Dermatology Association recommends using a SPF 30 or higher broad spectrum (having both UVA and UVB protection) sunscreen. ⠀

⠀

• So what does SPF mean for you? Imagine you are someone who would normally develop a sunburn in 10 minutes if exposed to the sun without protection. If you wore sunscreen with SPF 30, you would burn in 300 minutes, or 5 hours instead.⠀

⠀

• After 5 hours when the sunscreen is no longer effective, your skin will start absorbing UV rays and becoming damaged. This typically leads to a sunburn. You need to reapply sunscreen to be protected again.⠀

⠀

• Sunscreen must be strong enough and applied properly for you to be protected. After enough exposure, even wearing sunscreen, you are at risk of skin damage.⠀

⠀

For more information talk to our Pharmacist.