What To Do if You See a Dog in a Hot Car - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Humane Society

Heat stroke can happen to our furry friends in under 10 minutes. Dogs can’t sweat like humans, so they cannot effectively cool off their bodies if left in a hot car.

If you see a dog in a car on a warm day (even a comfortable outside temperature can become sweltering in an enclosed space like a vehicle), here’s what you should do:

Quickly record the time of day, temperature, your location, license plate number, make/model of the car and a brief description of the dog. You can take photos with your cell phone or take notes. You will need this information to pass on to Calgary Police Service (CPS) or Calgary Humane Society (CHS). A dog in a hot car is a dog in distress. The longer it stays in the car, the hotter the internal temperature will get. Immediately call CPS or CHS to file a report. If the owner returns before you can complete your call or before CPS or CHS arrive, it is still important to ensure the information you noted in step 1 is received by CPS or CHS. CPS or CHS will follow up and educate the dog’s owner on the dangers of leaving their dog in a hot car and check to ensure that the dog is okay.

We are all responsible for helping animals in distress. Pass this message on to people who may not realize how dangerous it is to leave their dog in their vehicle. Tell your friends what to do if they see a dog in a hot car. Spread the word!