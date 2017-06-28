What’s Happening for Canada’s 150th Birthday in the Foothills?

Millarville: Annual Millarville Races

Gates open at 10am and races start at noon. This is the 112th running of the races.

For more information visit the Millarville Racetrack website.

Black Diamond: Diamond Music Fest

Two days of music in Black Diamond 10am to 9pm both Saturday and Sunday. Check out the website for more information.

Grand Opening of Canada 150 Pathway at 10am for the ribbon cutting. The celebration will be on the new bridge – west side of the dry pond in the Erma Joy Brown Park.

Bar U Ranch Canada Day Celebration

Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, cowboy style! Free admission, birthday cake and lots more.

Check out the Friends of the Bar U Facebook page.

High River: Celebrate in George Lane Park

Start the day at 7am with the High River Half – a marathon in support of Advocacy in Motion.

Bands, contests, birthday cake, car show in George Lane Park from noon to 4pm and fireworks at Emerson Lake at 10pm.

Okotoks: Canada 150 Festivities

June 30th to July 2nd: free outdoor concert in Olde Towne Okotoks

July 1st: Unveiling the mural on Veteran’s Way in honour of Okotoks’ fallen soldiers at 10am

Recreation Centre celebrations including multi-cultural food, swimming, games, crafts, cake etc from 11am to 3pm

July 2nd: Free family pancake breakfast in Ethel Tucker Park with entertainment and picnic games from 11am to 3pm

For more details visit the Town of Okotoks website.

