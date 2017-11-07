What’s Holding your Child Back?

The Alberta government has created free, online training to help parents and caregivers keep children safe in the car.

Child safety restraints are required by law for all children under the age of six who weigh less than 18 kilograms (40 pounds). Depending on a child’s age, size and walking ability, they should be restrained in either a rear- or forward-facing child safety seat.

Child safety seats are ineffective unless used properly. The Alberta government’s child safety seat training helps caregivers and professionals who work with children learn how to properly select, install and use child safety seats.

“Regular seatbelts are designed for adults and cannot properly restrain small children in the event of a collision. Child safety seats take these differences into account and provide the protection our children need and deserve.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“Putting on your seatbelt or using a child safety seat isn’t just the law, it’s also the smart thing to do. Seatbelts improve your chances of surviving a serious or fatal crash by 50 per cent, so make sure you’re protecting yourself and your passengers by buckling up every time.” ~Insp. Steve Daley, acting OIC Traffic Services, Alberta RCMP, K Division

“Vehicle seatbelts and vehicle seats are designed for adult passengers. Children require special protection. Selecting the appropriate child safety seat for the child’s age, weight and height and using it correctly is essential to ensure the best protection during a crash.” ~Beverly Lafortune, vice-president, Training & Community Services, St. John Ambulance Alberta Council

About five per cent of Albertans do not wear seatbelts on a regular basis. That is equivalent to the population of two cities the size of Red Deer not wearing their seatbelts, or more than 200,000 Albertans taking unnecessary risks when driving or riding in a motor vehicle.

Occupant restraints facts