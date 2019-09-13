 What's New at Firebrand Glass - Gateway Gazette

What’s New at Firebrand Glass

By Contributor

Sep 13

ALBERTA SUNSETS

Glass is one of the few materials that plays with light. So it is fitting that we recently did a sculpture inspired by Alberta sunsets. The clients wanted a custom art piece for a large space on their living room wall. We incorporated their ideas and used photos they had taken of sunsets to create a large scale sculpture full of all the colours we see in the sky at night. For more photos check out our blog. And if you have an idea of a piece you want made, or you want to brighten up a room or Christmas gifts, contact us with your ideas or we can design a piece for you. 

Upcoming Exhibitions

We have been selected to exhibit our work at the Alberta Craft Council in Edmonton. The show titled Re: Consider is about sustainability and highlights our work as community builders, through our mentorship of up and coming glass artists. The opening reception is on September 28 from 2-4pm. Click here  for information.

Firebrand Glass is located at 634 3rd Street SW in Black Diamond. Visit the website for more updates. Follow Firebrand Glass on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

