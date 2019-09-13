What's New at Firebrand Glass - Gateway Gazette

ALBERTA SUNSETS

Glass is one of the few materials that plays with light. So it is fitting that we recently did a sculpture inspired by Alberta sunsets. The clients wanted a custom art piece for a large space on their living room wall. We incorporated their ideas and used photos they had taken of sunsets to create a large scale sculpture full of all the colours we see in the sky at night. For more photos check out our blog. And if you have an idea of a piece you want made, or you want to brighten up a room or Christmas gifts, contact us with your ideas or we can design a piece for you.

Upcoming Exhibitions

We have been selected to exhibit our work at the Alberta Craft Council in Edmonton. The show titled Re: Consider is about sustainability and highlights our work as community builders, through our mentorship of up and coming glass artists. The opening reception is on September 28 from 2-4pm. Click here for information.

Firebrand Glass is located at 634 3rd Street SW in Black Diamond. Visit the website for more updates. Follow Firebrand Glass on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.