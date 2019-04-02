What’s the Difference Between Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fats? - Gateway Gazette

You’ve probably heard a lot about omega-3 fats. But what about omega-6 fats? What’s the difference?

What are omega-3 fats?

Omega-3 fats are healthy unsaturated fats. It is important that we get them from the foods we eat. There are three types of omega-3 fats:

ALA (alpha linoleic acid)

DHA (Docosahexanoic acid)

EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid)

Omega-3 fats play a role in brain, nerve and eye development in infants. They also help keep your immune system healthy and may help lower the risk of heart disease in adults.

What are omega-6 fats?

Omega-6 fats are also healthy unsaturated fats. Just like omega-3 fats, we need to get omega-6 fats from food in our diet. There are four types of omega-6 fats:

LA (Linoleic acid)

ARA (Arachidonic Acid)

GLA (Gamma linoleic)

CLA (Conjugated linoleic acid)

Omega-6 fats play an important role in regulating our genes and promoting immune health and blood clotting. These fats can also help with the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and dermatitis. However, more research is needed to support these health benefits.

What foods contain omega-3 and omega-6 fats?

Omega-3 fats are found in:

fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, arctic char and trout

eggs (including omega-3 enriched)

flaxseeds and flaxseed oil

walnuts

soybeans

tofu

canola oil

fortified foods like some margarines, juices and yogurts

Omega-6 fats are found in:

soybeans

corn

safflower and sunflower oils

nuts and seeds

meat, poultry, fish and eggs

Bottom Line

Although Canadians get more omega-6 in their diets than omega-3, it is best to focus on including both fats by eating a variety of healthy foods. Remember to eat two servings (75 grams or 2.5 oz each) of fatty fish per week and have no more than 3 Tbsp of healthy unsaturated fats per day.

