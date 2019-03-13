When Irish Eyes Are Smilin’ - Gateway Gazette

…. and when Irish tummies are growling, it’s time to get in the kitchen, gather your pals and pour a wee bit of Irish whiskey while you sit down to a feast. When you slow cook brisket, you can serve it with any starch. I think it tastes wonderful ladled over saucy egg noodles, or given the Irish treatment for a traditional St. Patty’s Day feast.

Speaking of which…I remember attending an Irish party at a friend’s home several years ago. She made traditional corn beef and cabbage using several slow cookers that she set up in her garage; she did so on account of the cabbage smelling, well, like cabbage! Cooking cabbage all day long has a distinctly pungent aroma, one you might not want wafting through your kitchen!

I created my corn beef and cabbage recipe (for my book Sunday Best Dishes) with an upscale spin and a definite nod toward a more fragrant experience. The corn beef is cooked in a slow cooker, with root veggies that are emulsified into a luxurious puree. I sauté the cabbage with onions and bacon, and, viola, no more odiferous cabbage! To pull it all together, I top the dish with a yummy, tart horseradish and mustard sauce.

Eyes, tummies and everything else are smilin’ when this meal is served!

Slow Cooker Corned Beef

with Root Veggie Puree and Sautéed Cabbage

MAKES 6 TO 8 SERVINGS

You needn’t wait for Saint Patrick’s Day to celebrate this dish. Purchase a brisket that has been cured (or add the extra step of curing it yourself). Slowly braise it in beer. Finish with a traditional sauté of cabbage and serve with a piquant, mustardy sauce.

For Corned Beef and Veggie Puree:

1 (4 pound) raw corned beef brisket

2 (12-ounce) bottles dark beer

2 dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

6 small potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 medium rutabagas, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

4 small white onions, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon coarse black pepper

Place the corned beef into the slow cooker. Cover with beer. Add the bay leaves, peppercorns and mustard seeds. Cook on high for 7 to 8 hours. During the last 2 hours of cooking, add the veggies to the slow cooker. Cook until the veggies are fork-tender.

Transfer the cabbage to a platter and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the vegetables from the slow cooker to the bowl of a food processor. Add the butter and pulse to puree. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

For Cabbage:

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ pound bacon, about 4 to 5 slices, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large onion, peeled and sliced

1 medium head Savoy cabbage, cut into 2-inch slices

Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium high heat. Cook the bacon in the pan until browned and crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan and place onto paper toweling to drain. Add the onion to the pan and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage to the pan and cook until just soft, about 8 to 10 minutes more. Transfer the cabbage to a bowl. Crumble the bacon and sprinkle on top of the cabbage. Keep warm.

For Sauce:

2 tablespoons horseradish

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

Whisk together the horseradish, sour cream and mustard. You can add a spoonful or two of the corn beef cooking liquid to thin and add flavor to the sauce.

Cut the corn beef, across the grain, into thin slices. Place a generous spoonful of puree onto a plate. Top with a spoonful of sautéed cabbage. Lay slices of corned beef on top. Dollop with a tablespoon of sauce.

