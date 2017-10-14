Where Do I Go To Vote? Some Boundary Changes May Affect You.

All of the below locations are open:

10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Vote for Council and School Trustee at the locations indicated below for the M.D. of Foothills Division you live in:





DIVISION 1

​ Cayley IOOF Hall, 111 Hammond St, Cayley

Blackie Community Hall, 1205 Railway Ave, Blackie

Highwood Memorial Centre, 128 - 5 Ave W, High River





DIVISION 2

​

Longview Community Hall, 107 A Morrison Rd, Longview

Meadowbank Hall, 610242-16 St.W. (Hwy 540 & 16 St.W.)

Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks

Flare ‘n Derrick, 131 Main St NW, Turner Valley





DIVISION 3

​

Flare ‘n Derrick, 131 Main St NW, Turner Valley

Square Butte Hall, 290132 Hwy 762

Millarville Community School, 130 Millarville Rd, Millarville





DIVISION 5

​

DeWinton Hall, 114 Macleod Trail, DeWinton

Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks

Red Deer Lake United Church, 96187 Hwy 22X





DIVISION 7

​

Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks

Davisburg Community Hall, 258117-96 St. E

Gladys Ridge Church, 192016 Hwy 547, Hwy 547 & 192 St. If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Divisions: 4 or 6 you won't be voting for an M.D. Councillor because Division 4 Councillor Suzanne Oel is in by acclamation and Division 6 Councillor Larry Spilak is in by acclamation.



