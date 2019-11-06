Where to turn when dealing with family violence

Help prevent family violence by sharing resources, wearing purple and letting people know #WhereToTurn when they need help.

Where to turn

November is Family Violence Prevention Month – a reminder for all of us to show our commitment to the prevention of family violence, and make sure everyone knows where to turn when at risk of, or experiencing, family violence.

“It takes a community to work together to prevent and put an end to abuse. Our government has taken action on preventing domestic violence in this province by passing Alberta’s version of Clare’s Law. This month, we also want to remind people of what supports are available to end family violence and build healthier relationships. There are always places to turn when you’re in need.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

Online tools

This year’s digital campaign focuses on a wide range of year-round supports and services available to victims of family violence. These include:

The Family Violence Info Line (310-1818), a helpline available 24 hours a day in over 170 languages.

Emergency shelters that provide a safe location to stay for people fleeing violent or abusive situations.

Safer Spaces Certificates for victims of domestic or family violence needing to get out of a tenancy agreement.

The Alberta SPCA pet safekeeping program for victims of family violence.

Legal supports.

Resources including fact sheets, a poster and social graphics are available for download or printing at alberta.ca/EndFamilyViolence.

Go purple

The public is encouraged to wear purple during the month of November to show support for family violence prevention, and to use the hashtags #WhereToTurn and #GoPurpleAB when sharing stories on social media. People are also encouraged to share information on supports for victims of family violence throughout the year to help raise awareness and put an end to abuse.

More information on Family Violence Prevention Month and events taking place across the province can be found at alberta.ca/EndFamilyViolence.

