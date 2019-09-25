Who is Running in the Foothills for the 2019 Federal Election? - Gateway Gazette

We have three candidates (at this time*) that have put their names forward to represent our Foothills communities in Ottawa:
BARLOW, John
Conservative Party of Canada / Parti conservateur du Canada
HESSION, Greg
People’ s Party of Canada / Parti populaire du Canada
LACEY , Bridget
Green Party of Canada / Le Parti Vert du Canada
*Please note that the close of nominations for candidates is Monday ,
September 30, 2019. Therefore, the list of confirmed candidates may be
incomplete. The complete list of confirmed candidates will be available on Wednesday , October 2, 2019.
To keep up on the candidates please visit their websites and Social Media sites:
Website: http://johnbarlowmp.ca/about-john/
Foothills: https://www.facebook.com/johnbarlowmp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/johnbarlowmp
Website: https://greghession.ca/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greghessionFoothillsPPC/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ppc_greg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GregHessionFoothillsPPC/
Website: https://www.bridgetlacey.greenparty.ca/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteBridgetLacey/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BridgettheGreen
Visit Elections Canada to make sure you are on the voters’ list and to find your polling stations. Be informed and make your vote count!
