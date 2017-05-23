WHOAS: New Babies

We think spring is finally trying to come even though it is hard to believe with some of the extremes of weather the last little while. It is enjoyable to visit the wild horses and witness all the new foals with the herds. One of our favourite little herds, a beautiful stallion with 2 mares, produced these 2 healthy foals. The first shows a little colt with his mom, and the second a filly, about a week younger, with her dame.

It is amazing to watch how quickly these little ones learn how to navigate through the old cutblocks.

This time of year the horses do quite a bit of rolling to remove their winter coats, dander and to help get rid of any parasites. This little girl can’t quite figure out what mom was doing so danced around all excited. The baby wanted her warm milk and wanted her mom to stand up.

At the WHOAS handling facility the mare we call Blondie” foaled on Easter Sunday. Her baby is little filly we’ve named “Chrissy” who is very healthy. Although Blondie has been darted with the contraception and had a pregnancy break last year, she is just one of those mares that is very fertile. Here is a short video of mom and babe taken April 20th when Chrissy was 5 days old.

As you watch you can witness Chrissy having the same reaction as the foal pictured above when Blondie took a luxurious roll.



We hope you enjoy the antics!

About WHOAS

The Wild Horses of Alberta Society (WHOAS) was formed as a nonprofit society in 2002 after public outcry over the destruction of several wild horses that lived in the foothills and mountains of the Eastern slopes of Alberta. For the past 13 years WHOAS has been working on solutions for wild horse population management and has always felt that the Alberta wild horses require proper management and protection.

The wild horses only protection now is under the Stray Animal Act which at the minimum gives them some protection as it is against the law to shoot or hunt them or to snare them to capture them. However, under the auspices of the Minister of the Department of the Environment and Parks, an annual capture season can be declared and wild horses can be captured and removed from this environment by licensed horse trappers.

WHOAS has always believed there is a better way to manage the wild horse populations in a more humane and civilized manner. WHOAS is part of the government’s Feral Horse Advisory Committee (FHAC) and is the only nonprofit, volunteer member advocating on behalf of the wild horses who have no voice.