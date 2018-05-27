Wildfire Insurance: Statement from Minister Ceci - Gateway Gazette

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Joe Ceci issued the following statement regarding Fort McMurray wildfire insurance:

“There has been some confusion regarding the extension of insurance claims for residents affected by the Wood Buffalo wildfire. Let me be clear that there will be a blanket extension within which to file claims for an additional year.

“Our government has been in touch with every insurance company in Alberta and the vast majority have already agreed to grant these extensions voluntarily. We thank them for this.

“Should a company choose not to grant this extension, our government is ready and prepared to amend the legislation to ensure residents are being treated fairly and given the additional year to resolve their claims or file legal action.

“We continue to monitor this situation very closely and if any residents are experiencing challenges with their insurance claims, they are encouraged to contact the Superintendent of Insurance, at [email protected] or dial 310-0000 toll free in Alberta and then dial 780-643-2237.

“Residents of Fort McMurray can be confident that this government has their back as they continue to recover from the devastating Wood Buffalo wildfire.”