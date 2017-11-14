Wildfire Prevention Measures Help Reduce Fires

The province’s southern forests were tinder-dry for the latter half of the summer and into the fall. New tools to support fire restrictions, fire bans and forest area closures helped prevent any catastrophic wildfires.
“The fire hazard in the south this season was extreme. The measures everyone took to prevent fires from starting were important in protecting our communities. Patience and co-operation are essential for public safety.”
~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
This season, there were 741 human-caused wildfires, which is below the five-year average of 916.
Earlier in the season, hot and dry conditions in B.C. contributed to an unusually high number of wildfires in that province. Alberta was able to help by sending more than 560 firefighters to B.C. throughout the fire season. Another 90 were sent to Montana to help with extreme fire conditions in that state.
“I want to thank the wildland firefighters, wildfire experts and wildfire support staff who lent their expertise to firefighting agencies across Canada and the U.S. We have a world-class firefighting program in Alberta and I’m glad that we were able to share our knowledge with other jurisdictions that have helped us in the past.”
Throughout the winter months, Alberta Wildfire will continue to monitor and respond to any wildfires. If you see a wildfire in the forest, report it at 310-FIRE (3473).