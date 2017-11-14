Wildfire Prevention Measures Help Reduce Fires

Improved tools in the Forest and Prairie Protection Act helped reduce the number of human-caused wildfires during extreme wildfire conditions this year.

The province’s southern forests were tinder-dry for the latter half of the summer and into the fall. New tools to support fire restrictions, fire bans and forest area closures helped prevent any catastrophic wildfires.

“The fire hazard in the south this season was extreme. The measures everyone took to prevent fires from starting were important in protecting our communities. Patience and co-operation are essential for public safety.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

This season, there were 741 human-caused wildfires, which is below the five-year average of 916.

Earlier in the season, hot and dry conditions in B.C. contributed to an unusually high number of wildfires in that province. Alberta was able to help by sending more than 560 firefighters to B.C. throughout the fire season. Another 90 were sent to Montana to help with extreme fire conditions in that state.

“I want to thank the wildland firefighters, wildfire experts and wildfire support staff who lent their expertise to firefighting agencies across Canada and the U.S. We have a world-class firefighting program in Alberta and I’m glad that we were able to share our knowledge with other jurisdictions that have helped us in the past.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Wildfire season facts

Firefighters, aircraft and equipment were sent to B.C., Yukon, Northwest Territories, Parks Canada, Oregon and Montana this year.

From April 1 to Oct. 31, there were 1,230 wildfires that burned just over 49,000 hectares of Alberta’s forests. The five-year average is 1,486 fires burning approximately 301,000 hectares.

A forest area closure was put in place in southern portions of Alberta’s forests from Sept. 4 to Sept. 19.

Throughout the winter months, Alberta Wildfire will continue to monitor and respond to any wildfires. If you see a wildfire in the forest, report it at 310-FIRE (3473).