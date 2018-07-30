Wildland Firefighter Fatality: Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the death of an Alberta firefighter:

“Yesterday (July 26th), an Alberta wildland firefighter, Mr. Jerry Gadwa, a resident of Kehewin, unexpectedly passed away while supporting fire suppression efforts in Red Lake, Ontario.

“As Albertans, we know all too well the sacrifices of our firefighters and first responders. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I want to offer our deepest condolences and support to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Gadwa.

“We are one country and we look out for one another. Mr. Gadwa and his fellow firefighters were in Ontario fighting to defend the well-being of their fellow Canadians. The sacrifice they and their families make is extraordinary and is felt heavily in hearts throughout Alberta and across Canada.

“Mr. Gadwa’s brave and selfless actions will be remembered. To those who knew him beyond his career – his family, friends and loved ones – it is my hope that your memories of him give you comfort, and that the shared grief of a grateful province and country provides you with peace. You are in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers.”