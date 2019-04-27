Wildlife Conflict Solutions Workshop

Foothills County residents are invited to attend this event on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Old Rothney Farm on the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area. In an effort towards coexistence with wildlife, multiple agencies will be putting on presentations and demonstrations about fencing, bear spray training, reducing conflicts, what to do if you have an encounter, coexistence and mitigation strategies, learning about deterrents, etc.
More details about the schedule will be posted here: https://www.margosupplies.com/blog/wcs
Please RSVP to: 403.931.1042 or [email protected]