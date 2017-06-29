Wildrose Calls for Electoral Boundaries Commission to Protect Rural Albertans

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 29

EDMONTON, AB: With municipalities pushing back against the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission (AEBC) Interim Report redrawing of the electoral map, Wildrose House Leader Nathan Cooper called on the AEBC to go back to the drawing board and focus on each community’s ability to have effective representation.

The Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties (AAMDC) recently released these concerns in their response to the Commission’s Interim Report.

The organization, whose members cover approximately 85 per cent of Alberta geographically, stated that the loss of legislative seats in rural Alberta and the proposed expansion of Alberta’s largest boundaries “will only exacerbate the existing challenges facing those constituents and their elected representatives.”

“We share the concerns of AAMDC and are disappointed to see the Commission make proposals that could significantly undermine democratic access for many Albertans,” Cooper said. “All Albertans deserve an equal seat at the table and the proposed boundaries will leave rural folks at a serious disadvantage.”

The AEBC is accepting written submissions until July 16th and will be hosting a series of in-person consultations throughout the province this summer.

